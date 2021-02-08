Basside share SOPHIE remix of ‘NYC2MIA’ and dedicate track to her

Basside have shared a remix of their song ‘NYC2MIA’ by the late SOPHIE, and in turn have dedicated the song to the late musician.

The Miami band are donating 100 per cent of profits from SOPHIE’s remix to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project (SRLP), which works to guarantee that all people are “free to self-determine their gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination, or violence.”

SOPHIE, 34, died last month after falling from a balcony in Athens, Greece, while trying to watch the moon. Basside wrote a tribute following the news, calling SOPHIE “extraordinary” and not “from this planet”.

The duo wrote in a description accompanying SOPHIE’s remix of their track, which the late artist had played in clubs previously: “We’ve waited way too long to let this song out. We had a few road bumps that made it difficult for us, and we kind of just felt like we had all the time in the world.

“The tragic passing of SOPHIE has made us realise that time is precious, and waiting for a hypothetical future we know nothing about is the wrong way to live. All we have is the present.”

<a href="https://basside.bandcamp.com/track/nyc2mia-sophie-remix">NYC2MIA (SOPHIE REMIX) by Basside</a>

They continued: “‘NYC2MIA’ started out as a fun chant, we lived in separate cities and when we were together it was what we would use to hype up parties, or scream at the world when we would ride our bikes around town.

“It was the first song we made with SOPHIE and the popularity it gained was unimaginable. Being able to say “New York to Miami” and having strangers know the next part really makes us feel special. We dedicate this track to SOPHIE. Thank you for seeing us and believing in us.”

The news follows a petition that was launched earlier this month calling for a new planet to be named after SOPHIE. The e planet TOI 1338 b, which was discovered in 2019 by a 17-year-old NASA intern, should be named after the late musical visionary, the campaign argues.