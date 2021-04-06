Bassnectar has been sued over human trafficking and child pornography allegations

A lawsuit has been filed against Bassnectar – real name Lorin Ashton – that alleges the producer and DJ engaged in sexual abuse of minors, a human trafficking venture, as well as manufacturing and possessing child pornography.

The suit was filed by Philadelphia attorneys Brian Kent, Stewart Ryan and Alexandria MacMaster of law firm Laffey, Bucci & Kent, along with Nashville attorney Phillip Miller, on behalf of their clients identified as Rachel and Alexis.

A statement issued by attorneys yesterday (April 5) alleges that Rachel and Alexis were “sexually abused as minors” by Ashton.

It also accuses the DJ and various management companies of engaging in a human trafficking venture, and accuses Ashton of manufacturing and possessing child pornography.

NME has reached out to Bassnectar for comment.

“This lawsuit is about seeking justice not just against Bassnectar but against the corporations that cooperate in and help facilitate the abuses he is alleged to have committed,” commented Brian Kent, one of the attorneys representing Rachel and Alexis.

In July last year, Ashton said that he would be “stepping back” from music after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced on the Instagram page @evidenceagainstbassnectar.

The page featured screenshots of DMs and emails that are claimed to be of Bassnectar inappropriately communicating with women and girls, some of whom were allegedly underage, and included allegations of grooming, coercion and manipulation.

In a statement at the time, Ashton said he would be “stepping back” from his career and “stepping down from [his] position of power and privilege in this community because I want to take responsibility and accountability”.

“I feel intense compassion for anyone I may have hurt,” he wrote. “I truly hope you allow me a chance to work together toward healing.”

In the same statement, the producer denied the accusations, saying, “The rumors you are hearing are untrue, but I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry”.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.