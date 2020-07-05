Bassnectar has said he will “step back” from music after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people.

The DJ, whose real name is Lorin Ashton, responded to the claims that were made via an Instagram account called @evidenceagainstbassnectar.

The page features screenshots of DMs and emails that are claimed to be from Bassnectar inappropriately communicating with women and girls, some of whom were underage, and allegations of grooming, coercion and manipulation.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the DJ said he was “stepping back” from his career and “stepping down from [his] position of power and privilege in this community because I want to take responsibility and accountability”.

“I feel intense compassion for anyone I may have hurt,” he wrote. “I truly hope you allow me a chance to work together toward healing.”

Bassnectar went on to deny the claims made against him, describing them as “rumours” that “are untrue”. “But I realise some of my past actions have caused pain and I am deeply sorry,” he added.

“I am handing off our nonprofit Be Interactive to a diverse team to continue without my involvement moving forward. Sometime in the future I may share more thoughts on these matters, but for now, please take care of each other and I wish you all the brightest future.”

He previously denied any allegations against him in a statement shared on June 29, according to EDM.com. “I have never been involved in anything that was not absolutely, unequivocally consensual,” it read. “During a time when high profile men are being called out for their violence against women, I am proud to be an ally of women and stand in solidarity with victims. Thank you to all those who are listening to real victims of abuse and standing to support women.”

On June 30, he posted a lengthy message to his social media accounts announcing “scholarships for therapy” for victims of sexual misconduct. “As a man in a position of power, I have always hoped to treat people the way I want to be treated and to do the right thing,” he wrote in that post. “Since my own romantic relationships and interactions have been positive, consensual, legal, and loving, I enjoy staying in touch and maintaining friendships.”

Employees and collaborators of Bassnectar have begun to speak out on the claims made against him. Lia Holland, the executive director of Be Interactive, said yesterday (July 4) that she would resign from her position.

Musician Mimi Page, who worked with the DJ on his song ‘Butterfly’, said that she was “devastated” by the claims and promised to make a longer statement today (July 5). “For now, I send love, healing, and support to the women who came forward tonight,” she added. “I send love and healing to the fans in this community who’s hearts are also breaking.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.