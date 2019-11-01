Bastille call upon Alessia Cara for reworking of their track ‘Another Place’

The original version appeared on the band's recent album 'Doom Days'

Bastille have released a new version of their ‘Doom Days’ track ‘Another Place’, adding a feature from Alessia Cara.

The new duet version comes after Cara joined Dan Smith and co. on stage in her hometown of Toronto during the band’s recent US tour.

“I’d always heard ‘Another Place’ as a duet and wanted it to be a story told from two perspectives,” Smith said of the updated version of the track that first appeared on Bastille’s this studio album, ‘Doom Days’.

“It’s not something we’ve ever done, outside of our mixtapes,” he continued. “But we are huge fans of Alessia’s — her voice and her song-writing are so distinct and brilliant — and we sent it to her to see if she’d be up for jumping on it with us. We love her verse and everything that she’s brought to the song – I think she really elevates it.”

Cara, who admits to having been a fan of the band since their early material, says the track came together “pretty naturally.”

“I met Dan last year and we got on really well,” she explained. “We talked about doing something together and he sent me the song a little while later. I loved the concept and thought it was both sonically and lyrically really great, as all Bastille stuff is. It all came together pretty naturally, and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Shot in Toronto, watch the video for ‘Another Place’ below:

Back in August, Bastille quite literally reached new heights after they performed on a terrifying drop tower ride.

The ‘Doom Days’ band were performing at Sweden’s Gronalund on August 19 when singer Dan Smith decided to tackle the ride midway through the show.

Accompanied by two fans and a cameraman, Smith performed fan favourite ‘Flaws’ as the ride travelled to its highest point.