Bastille and Hans Zimmer share new orchestral version of ‘Pompeii’

Bastille have unveiled a new version of ‘Pompeii’, in collaboration with the legendary film composer Hans Zimmer. Listen to the song below.

The new rendition marks the 10th anniversary of the track’s original 2013 release, when it reached Number Two on the UK Singles Chart.

Titled ‘Pompeii MMXXIII’, the new version came about when Bastille frontman Dan Smith was working in a recording studio with Zimmer on other projects.

“Having the opportunity to work with the living legend that is Hans Zimmer, and his brilliant team, has been an absolute dream,” said Smith. “Working with them on this new version of ‘Pompeii’ has been incredible and has put the biggest smiles on our faces throughout the whole wonderfully surreal experience.”

Zimmer added: “It’s been proven time and time again that a beautiful, crafted song by a great band can have many lives and ‘Pompeii’ is a shining example of this. Working hand in hand with Bastille and my team at Bleeding Fingers has been an exhilarating experience and an honour to be part of this remarkable journey. I’m so excited to share this rendition with you all!”

‘Pompeii’ was originally included on Bastille’s chart-topping debut album ‘Bad Blood’, and it remains in the Top 50 most streamed songs of all time in the UK, with over 3.5billion streams. The following year, Bastille won the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards and were nominated for two Grammy Awards.

The band are currently on the US leg of their ‘Bad Blood X’ tour, to celebrate the album’s 10th anniversary. The UK dates concluded in July, which included a show at London’s Alexandra Palace. A commemorative double album version of ‘Bad Blood’ was also released in July, including never-heard-before demos, covers and live performances. The band’s last album was 2022’s ‘Give Me The Future‘.

Smith also contributed vocals to rising British pop singer Dylan’s recent single ‘Liar Liar’ last month, after she opened for Bastille for some of the UK dates of the ‘Bad Blood X’ tour.

German composer Zimmer has won two Academy Awards, for his work on The Lion King and Dune, as well as three Golden Globes and four Grammys. He has scored more than 500 projects in his career, which collectively have grossed more than $28billion at the worldwide box office. In a recent poll, ten of his compositions were included in a list of the UK’s top 100 favourite film scores, including ‘Gladiator’, which placed at Number Five.