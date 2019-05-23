It sounds suitably futuristic....

Bastille have announced details of ‘Still Avoiding Tomorrow’, a theatrical experience that will mark the release of their third album.

Coinciding with the release of ‘Doom Days’ on June 14, the fully immersive event will see fans head to the 9294 Studio in Hackney Wick to inhabit the world that exists within the record.

The event sees Bastille join forces with playwright Charlotte Bogard Macleod, who has fused 3D sound and storytelling inspired by the new album.

Fans will be given the chance to follow three intriguing storylines from three different characters, which eventually intertwine as the ‘Doom Days’ scenarios are acted out around them.

It will eventually culminate with a live performance from the band themselves as they perform the album in its entirety – with the event being streamed directly on YouTube.

Tickets will be available here via a pre-sale from 10am on Wednesday, May 29 ahead of going on general sale on Friday, May 31.

This comes after Bastille sat down with NME and discussed how the album’s title track was experienced by the idea of enjoying the sense of escapism that comes from a night out.

“We wanted to really cement what is that you might be trying to escape,” said Smith.

“So if the album is about a night out and it’s about escapism, I think we got to the end of the process and felt like it was really important to identify quite specifically what these modern anxieties that we all face are. Some of which feel really serious and oppressive and some of which are kind of ridiculous and mundane.”