Bastille announced as Kendal Calling 2022 headliners

Bastille have been announced as the final headliners of Kendal Calling 2022.

The four-piece will top the bill at the Lowther Deer Park festival in July in place of The Streets, who were previously set to headline alongside Supergrass, Stereophonics and Haçienda Classical.

Bastille, Supergrass, Stereophonics and Haçienda Classical now lead a line-up which includes Craig David, The Wombats, The Vaccines, Pale Waves, Sea Girls, Sports Team, Alfie Templeman, Baby Queen and more.

You can see the latest line-up poster for Kendal Calling 2022, which will take place from July 28-31, below.

All remaining tickets for Kendal Calling 2022 are on sale now from here.

Speaking back in November about the return of the festival, which was cancelled in 2021, Kendal Calling co-founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said: “2022’s festival is three years in the making – organising festivals is never easy, yet despite the false starts and setbacks encountered we have never been more geared up as we prepare for the festival of a lifetime.

“We are so very proud to announce our largest bill to date, keeping as many of those favourites you all booked for many moons ago while adding a bunch of big acts we have been working to bring to the fields for many years. It’s a marvellous medley of our favourite musicians and we’re so very excited to share them with you.”

Bastille scored their third UK Number One album last week with their fourth studio album ‘Give Me The Future’.