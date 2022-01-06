Bastille’s Dan Smith is working on new film and TV projects

Bastille frontman Dan Smith has revealed that he is working on new projects in the “film and TV world”.

The singer recently made his directorial debut with the sci-fi movie-inspired video for ‘No Bad Days’, the latest preview of Bastille’s upcoming fourth album ‘Give Me The Future’ (out February 4).

During a new interview with The Sun newspaper’s ‘Bizarre’ column (via Music-News.com), Smith said: “There’s a bunch of stuff I’m working on at the moment which use music but very much step into the film and TV world.”

He continued: “It’s what I grew up obsessed with. I was such a little film geek growing up and it’s a medium I love, so getting to direct [the ‘No Bad Days’] video was really amazing. I always wanted to do it but we’ve always been trying to juggle everything.”

Describing his venture into the new medium as “really eye-opening”, Smith added: “It took me having a little more time and space because of there being no touring, for me to be like, ‘I’ve got to do this now. I want to do it now’.”

The frontman went on to say that he hopes to continue making film and TV projects, explaining: “I would love to work more in that world and I think we live in a time when people are less boxed in.”

The ‘No Bad Days’ visuals, which Smith co-directed alongside Trash Factory, includes nods to sci-fi favourites Metropolis, Ex Machina and The Matrix. Set in a laboratory, the clip sees Smith play a character who uses technology to try and resurrect a lost loved one.

“It’s really satisfying to have finally directed, and I’m really proud of the little film we made,” Smith said previously. “I learned a shitload and it was good to be challenged in a new way.”

Following on from 2019’s ‘Doom Days’, the forthcoming ‘Give Me The Future’ is described as “a tribute to humanity in a tech age and reflects on the strangeness of living through times that can feel like science fiction”.

The record is listed as one of NME‘s 20 albums to get excited about in 2022 – you can check out the full list here.

Bastille are set to showcase their new material during an intimate show at London’s Earth Theatre on February 2. The special performance is being held as part of the BRITs Week 2022 gig series in aid of War Child.

Dan Smith and co. will then embark on a major UK arena tour in April.