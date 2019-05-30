Watch Bastille’s humorous video for euphoric single ‘Joy’

The track is the latest to be shared from their upcoming third album 'Doom Days'

Bastille have shared a funny new video for their euphoric single ‘Joy’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The clip features real CCTV footage which has been embellished by directors Brain Wash, who have weaved together clips of what people get up to when they think no one’s looking.

The video moves from lighter footage, like people hooking up in office cubicles or photocopying body parts (unaware they’re on camera), to darker scenes that are given wry twists by added illustrations, like a man in an England shirt at an EDL rally who is given a sign that reads: “We love migrants.” Watch it below now.

In a press release, frontman Dan Smith said: “This video looks at the things that bring us joy, when we think no one’s looking. Things that are done secretly, maybe compulsively, that we wouldn’t want other people to see. What seems strange and unthinkable to one person might bring pleasure to someone else. It’s fascinating that most people have a version of themselves they want to show in public – at work or online – and a version they don’t. We wanted to show it all.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The track will feature on the band’s upcoming third album, ‘Doom Days’, which will be released on June 14. Last week, the group announced an immersive theatrical experience to mark the release of the record.

The event will take place at London’s Studio 9294 and will see Bastille team up with playwright and author Charlotte Bogard Macleod in creating three storylines from three different characters that relate to the narrative of the album. The band will also play ‘Doom Days’ in full for the first time at the special launch party.

Bastille spoke to NME earlier this month about the meaning behind the album’s title track. “We wanted to really cement what is that you might be trying to escape,” Smith said. “So if the album is about a night out and it’s about escapism, I think we got to the end of the process and felt like it was really important to identify quite specifically what these modern anxieties that we all face are. Some of which feel really serious and oppressive and some of which are kind of ridiculous and mundane.”