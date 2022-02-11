Bastille have scored their third UK Number One album with their new LP ‘Give Me The Future’.

The London band’s new record, which arrived last week (February 4), debuted in the top spot with 85 per cent of its total coming from physical sales, plus the biggest digital download figures of the week. It also topped the Official Record Store Chart.

“We’re so happy and excited! Ridiculously grateful to everyone who’s bought the album and listened to it, and to everyone who worked so hard to make this record with us,” Bastille said upon receiving news of their achievement.

Advertisement

They added: “We’re mega proud of ‘Give Me The Future’ and beyond overjoyed that it’s had such an amazing response so far. Can’t wait to head out on tour soon and play these songs in real life for everyone.”

‘Give Me The Future’, the band’s fourth studio LP, marks Bastille’s third UK Number One album, following ‘Bad Blood’ (2013) and ‘Wild World’ (2016). Their 2019 album ‘Doom Days’ peaked at Number Four.

You can watch the band’s acceptance speech below:

Bastille’s latest album was one of three new releases to land inside the Top Five. Black Country, New Road’s second LP, ‘Ants From Up There’, debuted at Number Three, while The Divine Comedy’s greatest hits album, ‘Charmed Life’, landed at Number Five.

‘Ants From Up There’ gives Black Country, New Road their highest-charting release to date and follows the departure of singer Isaac Wood, which he announced just days before the release of the band’s new album.

Advertisement

Rounding out the rest of the Top Five is Ed Sheeran‘s ‘=’ (Two) and Adele‘s ’30’ (Four).

Other new entries saw Mitski bag the Number Six spot with her sixth album ‘Laurel Hell’, while Korn’s 14th studio album ‘Requiem’ became the band’s fifth Top 10 at Number Eight.

Some of this week’s BRIT Award-winners and performers also enjoyed a chart boost. In addition to Adele and Ed Sheeran, Dave, whose electric guitar-flamethrower-wielding BRITs performance caught a lot of people’s attention, had a big week, with his debut album ‘Psychodrama’ leaping 60 places to Number Seven.

Sales and streams of ‘Psychodrama’ increased by 226 per cent week on week, while his latest album ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ also rose 11 places to Number 22.

Sam Fender, who took home the BRIT for Best Alternative/Rock Act, saw his chart-topping album ‘Seventeen Going Under’ jump 12 places to Number 20, up 38 per cent week on week. His debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ also jumped 23 places to Number 60.