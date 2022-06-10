Bastille share otherworldly video for new song ‘Remind Me’

Bastille have shared a brand new track and video – watch the visual for unreleased song ‘Remind Me’ below.

“I started working on ‘Remind Me’ a few years ago in LA with some writer friends at the very beginning of the ‘Give Me The Future’ album process,” frontman Dan Smith said in a statement. “We weren’t really sure what it would be for but always loved how different it felt. Finishing it off in London with Mark Crew and the rest of the guys we’d wanted to make something sharp and minimal.

“The lyrics are about how our minds can taunt us with memories that play uncontrollably like scenes on a loop, so we set the track over this hypnotic, rolling guitar riff. We invited a bunch of singers to lend their voices to the track.

Advertisement

Smith added: We’d been diving into a bunch of music from the 80’s that had sounded futuristic at the time, so it fits with the ideas of the past’s versions of the future that we explore across the album. This song was like a jumping off point for us a couple of years ago and helped shape the sonic tone of the whole ‘GMTF’ album.”

Watch the new video, which doubles as a run through the band’s new ‘Give Me The Future’ digital experience, below.

Using a custom world built with the software Unreal Engine, Bastille’s new digital experience, announced last week, allows fans to explore the “surreal” land of new album ‘Give Me The Future’.

“We’ve always been fascinated by that tension between the desire to escape your life and the reality of having to confront things,” Smith told NME this week. “Escapism can be this amazing, transportive tool that allows you to get out of your own head and be someone else but ultimately, is it realistic enough? In the long term, is it healthy?”

Bastille scored their third UK Number One album with ‘Give Me The Future’, their fourth studio record, back in February.