Bastille surprise fans with new ‘Goosebumps’ EP

Bastille have surprised their fans with a new EP called ‘Goosebumps’ – listen to it below.

Coming off the heels of recent tracks ‘Survivin” and ‘What You Gonna Do???’ featuring Graham Coxon, the band’s new project is accompanied by the release of its title track with Kenny Beats.

“We wanted to make a throwback R&B song and something a bit more playful,” Bastille frontman Dan Smith said of the band’s new song. “We had a lot of fun writing and recording it, initially on a day in between shows whilst touring in New York last year, and then back in London at our studio, One Eyed Jack’s.

Advertisement

“We’re big fans of Kenny Beats and having met him in LA invited him to hang out at the studio when he was in town. We played each other a load of music, and he loved ‘Goosebumps’ and immediately started working on beats and sounds for it, and it kind of went from there.”

You can watch the video for ‘Goosebumps’, created by longtime Bastille collaborator Reza Dolatabadi, below:

Speaking about the new EP, Smith said: “Working on these songs has been such a brilliantly distracting part of this year for us. This is the tip of the iceberg of what we’ve been doing, but it’s been fun to show people a few different sides to what we’ve been up to. Getting to collaborate with people like Graham Coxon and Kenny Beats hopefully shows the diversity of what we do across our albums and mixtapes.”

He continued: “This EP has been a lot of fun to make, and we’ve loved seeing the reactions so far. We’re happy to have this little body of work out, and we’re incredibly excited for all that’s to come next year.”

Listen to the full ‘Goosebumps’ EP below:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bastille, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol have been confirmed to headline Latitude Festival in 2021.

It comes after this year’s event, which was due to be headlined by HAIM, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers, was axed in the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Simon Pegg answered questions about the seminal horror film Shaun Of The Dead on the first episode of Bastille’s film club Distraction Tactics.

The premise of Distraction Tactics is to tour the world via film, with Bastille frontman Dan Smith hosting a discussion of each film on the band’s Instagram at the end of the week.

The first stop on the Wild World Film Tour was England, represented by Pegg and Edgar Wright’s Shaun Of The Dead. In the film club discussion, Pegg answered some questions from Bastille about the movie.