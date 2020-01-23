News Music News

Bastille’s ‘Good Grief’ tops list of songs millennials want played at their funerals

Songs to die for...

Nick Reilly
Bastille's Dan Smith (Pic: NME)

‘Good Grief’ by Bastille has topped a list of the songs that millennials want to played at their funerals.

The 2016 track came top after research from life insurance comparion site Reassured analysed funeral-themed playlists on Spotify.

Although surprisingly upbeat, the track sees singer Dan Smith delivering the lyric “I’ll be dancing at a funeral” and talks about the complexities of grief.

“You’ll be missing from the photographs, missing from the photographs/watching through my fingers, watching through my fingers,” Smith sings on the track.

It was followed by ‘See You Again’ by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa. The track is a tribute to the late Fast and Furious star Paul Walker who died in 2013. The stirring track was the bestselling song of 2015, scoring 21 million global sales and streams.

The third most popular funeral song is Ed Sheeran’s ‘Supermarket Flowers’, a heartfelt effort which pays tribute to his grandmother who passed away while he was recording his 2017 album ‘Divide’.

In fourth place was Billie Eilish with ‘When’s The Party Over’, while Band of Horses rounded off the list with their 2006 debut track ‘The Funeral’.

Discussing the creation of the track in 2019, Eilish told NME: “We had such high expectations for it. I killed myself over that song! Recording that song is impossible. There’s like two or three octaves, but I’m very happy with how it turned out.”

