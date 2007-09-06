Bat For Lashes plots US tour this autumn

The Mercury Prize nominee will play coast to coast

Bat For Lashes has announced the dates of an extensive North American tour this autumn.

The recent Mercury Prize nominee is set to hit the road in support of her album ‘Fur And Gold’ later this month.

The Brighton act, aka Natasha Khan, will kick things off on September 23 in Philadelphia, and work her way through several eastern cities before heading west for dates in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. She’ll wrap things up in Portland on October 15.

The tour dates are:

Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda”s (September 23)

Boston, MA Great Scott (24)

New York, NY Bowery Ballroom (25)

Toronto, ON El Mocambo (28)

Montreal, QC Petit Campus (29)

Columbus, OH The Basement (October 1)

Chicago, IL Empty Bottle (2)

Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theatre (3)

Denver, CO Larimer Lounge (5)

San Diego, CA Delta Room House of Blues (8)

Los Angeles, CA Troubadour (9)

San Francisco, CA Slim’s (11)

Vancouver, BC Plaza Club (13)

Seattle, WA Crocodile Cafe (14)

Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge (15)

–By our Los Angeles staff.

Find out more about NME.