Bat For Lashes has announced a pair of intimate UK shows for this summer – find details below and buy tickets here.

The two new shows in Nottingham and Leeds come ahead of the singer’s gig in London as part of the Christine & The Queens-curated Meltdown Festival, which runs from Friday, June 9 until Sunday, June 18 at the Southbank Centre.

“I’ve got some big news for all my UK fans,” Natasha Khan wrote on Instagram. “I will be playing TWO NEW intimate UK SHOWS this June, in Nottingham and Leeds, alongside my sold out show in London, as a part of Christine & the Queens Meltdown event! For fans who want to see the new material up close, these are not ones to be missed!

Teasing what to expect from the shows, she added: “I’m collaborating with some incredible creatives for this upcoming run of shows, and it will be quite different from anything I’ve done before. I’m nervous, but so excited for you all to experience, and so grateful for your support.”

Tickets are on sale now – you can buy yours here.

Back in 2021, Bat For Lashes has shared her first ever live album, titled ‘Livestream at Home. Los Angeles, 2021’.

‘Livestream at Home. Los Angeles, 2021’ comprises songs from Khan’s back catalogue including ‘The Haunted Man‘ cuts ‘All Your Gold’ and ‘Deep Sea Diver’ and newer material from ‘The Bride’ (2016 album) and ‘Lost Girls‘ (2019) such as ‘Kids In The Dark’ and ‘Close Encounters’.

The news followed Khan announcing a new Patreon account during the pandemic, in which fans can buy access to her tarot readings, creative mentorship and exclusive new music.

Khan wants the channel to be “a safe haven away from the busy world of social media” where she can connect better with fans.