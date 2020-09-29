Bat for Lashes covers the Carpenters’ ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’

Bat for Lashes — aka Natasha Khan — has shared a cover of the Carpenters‘ hit ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’. The studio version arrives four years after Khan performed a live rendition of the song at a handful of shows back in 2016.

According to an Instagram post announcing the cover, Khan recorded her vocals and piano in Los Angeles during lockdown. The strings were arranged by Hugh Brunt and performed by the London Contemporary Orchestra. The track was co-produced by Khan and TJ Allen.

Khan’s version pares back the breezy, buoyant pop of the original, which appeared on the duo’s second album ‘Close to You’, for an evocative and relatively sparse arrangement. Listen to Khan’s rendition below:

Khan released her fifth studio album ‘Lost Girls’ last year, inspired by iconic 80s films such as The Lost Boys, E.T. and The Goonies. In a four-star review, NME called the album a “widescreen reimagining” of her trademark sound.

“Across her four previous records, Bat For Lashes framed her dance music with fairytale glam and star-gazing pop, characters and concepts, growing wiser each time. Here, on her most consistent work to date, she’s still dramatic, seductive and theatrical, but fully cut loose. This is Khan’s own heroic moment.”