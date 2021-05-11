Bat For Lashes joins Patreon to share tarot readings, mentorship and new music

Bat For Lashes has announced she’s joined Patreon to offer fans tarot readings and creative mentorship as well as to share new music.

Natasha Khan, who is now based in the US, wants the channel to be “a safe haven away from the busy world of social media” where she can connect better with fans.

Each month, the British singer-songwriter will release fresh content ranging from tarot reading to mood boards, letters, original music, recipes and more.

We are very pleased to announce that Bat For Lashes is now on Patreon 🪞🦇🪞

Every month Natasha will release content to the Patreon site including Tarot readings, original music, hand written letters, a monthly mood board, creative mentorship and more 🌜🌗🌛 pic.twitter.com/QvjwRiJme4 — Bat for Lashes (@BatForLashes) May 11, 2021

Advertisement

Fans can subscribe to her Patreon here. The ‘Kids In The Dark’ access pass costs £5 per month (+ VAT) while ‘The Sunday Lovers’ costs £10 (+VAT) and provides fans with all the content on the lower tier plus “extra audio/visual treats”.

Bat For Lashes’ latest album is 2019’s ‘Lost Girls’.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Andrew Trendell wrote: “Across her four previous records, Bat For Lashes framed her dance music with fairytale glam and star-gazing pop, characters and concepts, growing wiser each time. Here, on her most consistent work to date, she’s still dramatic, seductive and theatrical, but fully cut loose. This is Khan’s own heroic moment.”

Last year, the singer covered The Carpenters‘ hit ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’. The studio version arrived four years after Khan performed a live rendition of the song at a handful of shows back in 2016.