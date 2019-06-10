Bat For Lashes announces new album ‘Lost Girl’ and drops new single ‘Kids In The Dark’

"It’s an album full of romance"

Bat For Lashes has announced details of new album ‘Lost Girl?’ and shared new single ‘Kids In The Dark’. Check it out below.

The multiple Mercury-nominee and recent Ivor Novello winner has shared details of the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed ‘The Bride‘, with her fifth studio album arriving on September 6.

“It’s an album full of romance,” reads a statement about the record, “an homage to Los Angeles where the album was recorded, to being a kid in the 80’s, to films that touched and changed her life.”

Get a taster for the record with subtle and blissed-out lead single ‘Kids In The Dark’ below.

Khan has been teasing the new release over the last week. In several posts, Khan has shared clips from a video which is seemingly about a missing girl. In one post, Khan asks fans to call a hotline which asks you to leave a message a lost girl called Nikki; in another, she appears to have shared a snippet of some dreamy new music.

Khan was recently awarded an Ivor Novello for Best Television Soundtrack for her work on Requiem with Dominik Scherrer. Speaking about the winning music, the judges said: “with immediate, absorbing and haunting Celtic vocals the score empowered drama with innovative instrumentation”.

In 2010, Khan received an Ivor Novello for Best Contemporary Song for ‘Daniel.’