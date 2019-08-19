Bat For Lashes drops hypnotic new song, ‘Jasmine’

Her fifth album ‘Lost Girls’ is out next month

Bat For Lashes has released ‘Jasmine’, an entrancing track from her new album, ‘Lost Girls’.

On the hypnotic song, Natasha Khan moves between husky, spoken word-style delivery in the verses and a melodic, falsetto-heavy chorus. The song’s titular character Jasmine cuts an irresistible figure: “Don’t be seduced by those baby blues / That secret smile when it’s catching you / Because little girl cuts your heart in two / Sucks the juice till she turns you loose,” Khan sings. Hear the song below:

The vampiric description of Jasmine makes sense considering how Khan began working on ‘Lost Girls’. In a recent interview, she explained that the record emerged as she developed a film script “heavily influenced by ’80s children’s films and vampire films, many set in Portland and California”.

‘Lost Girls’, the fifth Bat For Lashes album and the follow-up to 2016’s ‘The Bride’, arrives on September 6. Other tracks released so far include ‘Kids In The Dark’ and ‘Feel For You’.

The 10-track album, according to an earlier statement, is “full of romance,” and pays “homage to Los Angeles where the album was recorded, to being a kid in the ’80s, to films that touched and changed her life.”

Bat For Lashes will be launching ‘Lost Girls’ with a stripped-back set at London’s Rough Trade East this Thursday (August 22) . Though that performance is sold out, she will also DJ an afterparty at the Ace Hotel that same night. Find info and tickets here.