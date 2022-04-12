Battles, Soccer Mommy and more added to End Of The Road Festival as extra tickets go on sale

Battles, Soccer Mommy, Ross From Friends, BCUK and more acts have been added to the 2022 End Of The Road Festival line-up.

The news comes as a handful of extra tickets go on sale today (April 12) at 9am BST (buy here). End Of The Road returns this September 1-4 at Wiltshire’s Larmer Tree Gardens.

Also joining this year’s event is Kareem Ali (DJ), Tom Ravenscroft (DJ), Skullcrusher, Spirit Of The Beehive, The Umlauts, English Teacher, HighSchool, Uwade, Lichen, Vogues, Karima Walker, Tiny Leaves, and Steven Durkan & The Acid Commune.

Advertisement

Pixies, Bright Eyes, Fleet Foxes and Khruangbin headline this year’s festival. Other sets come from The Magnetic Fields, Yard Act, Black Midi, Aldous Harding, Perfume Genius, Greentea Peng, Kurt Vile & The Violators, The Weather Station, Lucy Dacus, Kevin Morby and many others.

“I’m beyond excited about our 2022 line-up, which features artists we’ve been asking to play since 2006 and includes some of the greatest songwriters of all time in my opinion,” End Of The Road co-founder Simon Taffe said previously about this year’s event.

“It feels like this is the summer all festivals have been waiting for, a summer three years in the making for some. We have all been through a lot together and it feels good to be back, and to finally be able to dance with friends and artists from all over the world again.”