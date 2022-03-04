Bauhaus announce first US tour in 16 years

Bauhaus have announced their first tour in over 16 years.

After breaking up in 1983, Bauhaus reformed and have had a number of different formations over the years. Following a 20th anniversary tour in 1998, the band returned for a performance at Coachella in 2005 before going on to support Nine Inch Nails the following year.

Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J officially reunited again in late 2019, playing three shows in Los Angeles. However, due to the pandemic, additional US tour dates were canceled.

After appearing in Pasadena’s Cruel World Fest, the group will headline shows in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, and Tempe before heading to New York in September.

The full dates are:

MAY

14 – Pasadena, CA – Cruel World Fest

15 – Pasadena, CA – Cruel World Fest

17 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

20 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

25 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

27 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theatre

AUGUST

9 – New York, NY – Kings Theatre

SEPTEMBER

9 – New York, NY – Kings Theatre

Bauhaus will also join Morrissey and Blondie on the headline line-up for Cruel World festival. It will take place on May 14 and 15 this year at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Other names on the bill include Devo, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, Public Image Ltd and more.

Back in 2018, Murphy and J hit the road in the UK for a string of shows celebrating 40 years of Bauhaus. The December run concluded with a performance at London’s O2 Forum in Kentish Town.

Following their 1980 debut record ‘In The Flat Field’, Bauhaus released a further four studio albums – ‘Mask’ (1981), ‘The Sky’s Gone Out’ (1982), ‘Burning From The Inside’ (1983) and ‘Go Away White’ (2008).

Speaking to NME upon the release of their latest effort, David J said that the band’s “chemistry was so volatile” during its recording that they decided to go their separate ways once again. “The record definitely feels like a final statement,” he explained.