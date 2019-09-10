Bauhaus announce one-off reunion show for 2019

All four band members will play together for the first time in 13 years

Bauhaus have announced a one-off reunion show which will see all four members perform together on stage.

The goth-rock icons – comprised of Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J – will play at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on November 3, according to a press release (via Stereogum).

Tickets are available from this Friday (September 13) at 10 am Pacific Time. It’s not yet known whether further dates will be announced.

The news comes after Murphy was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack just last month, forcing him to postpone the remainder of his New York residency. He later shared an update stating he had “made a full recovery”.

Last winter, Murphy and J hit the road in the UK for a string of shows celebrating 40 years of Bauhaus. The December run concluded with a performance at London’s O2 Forum in Kentish Town.

After breaking up in 1983, Bauhaus have reformed in a number of formations over the years. Following a 20th anniversary tour in 1998, the band returned for a performance at Coachella in 2005 before going on to support Nine Inch Nails the following year.

Following their 1980 debut record ‘In The Flat Field’, Bauhaus released a further four studio albums – ‘Mask’ (1981), ‘The Sky’s Gone Out’ (1982), ‘Burning From The Inside’ (1983) and ‘Go Away White’ (2008).

Speaking to NME upon the release of their latest effort, David J said that the band’s “chemistry was so volatile” during its recording that they decided to go their separate ways once again. “The record definitely feels like a final statement,” he explained.