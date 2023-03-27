Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy postpones David Bowie tribute tour following “unexpected medical procedure”

Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy has announced the postponement of his upcoming David Bowie tribute tour with guitarist Adrian Belew.

Murphy’s team took to social media to announce that the ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ shows – originally announced for April – are being pushed back to October and November after the singer had to undergo an “unexpected medical procedure”. While details surrounding the procedure remain unknown, his team said that it “prohibits his ability to travel as planned”.

Peter Murphy is reportedly “recovering well, will fully recover, and be ready to tour the US with the group this Fall.”

A list of rescheduled tour dates and newly announced shows was also revealed. Check out the current list of tour dates below. Tickets that have already been purchased for Murphy’s original April tour will now be honoured at the rescheduled shows.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

Peter Murphy’s rescheduled ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ tribute tour dates are:

October:

10 – Tacoma – Temple Theatre

11 – Portland – Roseland Theater

14 – San Francisco – Regency Ballroom

16 – Anaheim City – National Grove of Anaheim

17 – San Diego – Music Box

18 – Phoenix Celebrity – Theatre

20 – Austin – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

21 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

24 – Houston – House of Blues

25 – New Orleans – House of Blues

26 – Atlanta – Variety Playhouse

29 – Ft. Lauderdale – Broward Center – Parker Playhouse

31 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

November:

03 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

05 – Virginia Beach – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

06 – Washington D.C. – The Hamilton Live

10 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

11 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

12 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre at Westbury

14 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

15 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

16 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Auditorium

17 – Staten Island – St. George Theatre

20 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

21 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center

22 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Murphy previously said when the tour was first announced: “Such a surprise to be invited to celebrate Bowie in this outing, and alongside a great lineup. So enticing to play the part.”

Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, A Perfect Circle bassist Matt McJunkins, guitarist Scrote, Devo/A Perfect Circle drummer Jeff Friedl, saxophonist Ron Dziubla, and guitarist Eric Schermerhorn will also play in the touring group.

‘Celebrating David Bowie’, which is spearheaded by Scrote, has been an ongoing project since 2017 and was fronted last year by Todd Rundgren.