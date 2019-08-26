Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy shares update on his health after heart attack

He was hospitalised earlier this month

Earlier this month, Peter Murphy was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack, and had to postpone the remainder of his residency in New York City. Now, the former Bauhaus frontman has posted a hopeful update on his health.

Murphy was rushed to the hospital on August 13 after suffering shortness of breath, and was determined to have suffered a heart attack. Doctors placed two stents in his right coronary artery and started him on medication for his heart condition, said Dr. Jason Song, the cardiologist who treated him, in a prior statement.

“Following my recent episode in New York City with my heart attack and being admitted into Lenox Hill Hospital and seeing myself go through the rigors of intensive care, I am very happy to say that I have made a full recovery,” Murphy wrote in a personal statement posted August 25.

“Thanks to the superb team of doctors, specialists, nurses and care staff. I am so glad to say I am up and running again.”

“My tour manager Brian Lowe and my assistant Chantal Thomas were directly instrumental in saving my life and to whom I cannot thank enough,” Murphy’s statement continued. “I also want to thank every single friend and fan who has been supporting me throughout this ordeal. I remain grateful especially to my Bauhaus bandmates.”

The statement also noted that in lieu of gifts or flowers, Murphy has requested donations be made to The American Heart Association via this link. See his statement below:

Due to his heart attack, Murphy was forced to postpone four concerts in his 12-show residency at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge. It’s unclear when he will return to the stage. Ticketholders can have their tickets transferred to the rescheduled dates (which are still unconfirmed) or request refunds by emailing the venue at info@lprnyc.com by 5pm EST on August 30.