Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy to lead David Bowie tribute tour with guitarist Adrian Belew

Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy has been announced to lead the next David Bowie tribute tour with guitarist Adrian Belew – see dates and ticket information below.

Murphy will front the 2023 ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ tour in North America alongside celebrated guitarist Adrian Belew, who’s best known as formerly playing in King Crimson.

Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, A Perfect Circle bassist Matt McJunkins, guitarist Scrote, Devo/A Perfect Circle drummer Jeff Friedl, saxophonist Ron Dziubla, and guitarist Eric Schermerhorn will also play in the touring group.

The tribute tour kicks off on April 4 in Houston, Texas, US and wraps up on May 8 in Tacoma, Washington, US. Tickets will be available to buy here.

Murphy said in a statement: “Such a surprise to be invited to celebrate Bowie in this outing, and alongside a great lineup. So enticing to play the part.”

‘Celebrating David Bowie’, which is spearheaded by Scrote, has been an ongoing project since 2017 and was fronted last year by Todd Rundgren.

Scrote added in a statement: “I’m thrilled to honour David again with this new explosive collection of truly unique and brilliant artists and musicians. This new show represents two sides of Bowie. With Peter Murphy, we have the dark baritone shrouded in mystery and wonder. With Adrian Belew, the tuneful tenor gleefully singing Bowie favourites while delivering the otherworldly guitar playing he is revered for.”

A press release states [via Rolling Stone] that the 2023 edition will “interpret Bowie’s greatest hits with a special emphasis on Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust proto punk era, his Berlin trilogy records (‘Low’, ‘Heroes’, and ‘Lodger’) and his later Trent Reznor infused years”.

Belew played guitar on Bowie’s 1979 album ‘Lodger’ and was a session musician on the late singer’s 1978 ‘Isolar II’ tour and 1990 ‘Sound + Vision’ tour.

Meanwhile, Eric Schermerhorn was a guitarist and background vocalist on Bowie’s 1991 tour with Tin Machine.

‘Celebrating David Bowie’ tour dates 2023:

APRIL

05 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

06 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

08 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

09 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

12 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center

15 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre

16 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

17 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

18 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

20 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

21 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

22 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

23 – Washington, DC @ The Hamilton

25 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

28 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

29 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

30 – San Antonio, TX @ HEB Performance Hall

MAY

02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

03 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

04 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

07 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

08 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre

Last summer Bauhaus cancelled their North American tour, announcing that Murphy was to attend rehab. The band were set to continue their reunion tour in the US and Canada in September 2022, with dates kicking off in Toronto.

In March of last year Bauhaus returned with the single ‘Drink New Wine’, their first new music in 14 years.