BBC 6 Music Festival 2024 line-up revealed: The Smile, Young Fathers, Gossip and more

The Smile, Young Fathers and Gossip will headline this year’s BBC 6 Music Festival – check out the full line up below.

The event will take place from March 7-10 in Greater Manchester at the City’s Victoria Warehouse.

Young Fathers will perform on March 7 with Hulme and Moss Side based NIA community choir. They will be supported by Hal Baker and SHERELLE, who will perform a DJ set.

Advertisement

March 8 will see Gossip headline at their first UK show in over four years. They will be supported by CMAT and an AFRODEUTSCHE DJ set.

March 9 will see The Smile – made up of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood plus Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner – perform with the London Contemporary Orchestra. They will be supported by Jordan Rakei, Mary Anne Hobbs and Anna Phoebe – the latter two will be a “unique hybrid performance” featuring a DJ set from Mary Anne with Anna playing live violin and viola.

Tickets for each separate event will be available from 10am on January 18 here.

🎶 The @BBC6Music festival is back! Your headliners are…Young Fathers, Gossip and The Smile! The festival will once again feature performances you won’t see anywhere else, new music debuts, unique collaborations and surprise guests… 👀 More info ➡️ https://t.co/mKHj67mwRg pic.twitter.com/Vr212sELPs — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 16, 2024

During an on-air interview with Lauren Laverne today (January 16), The Smile said: “ARRGGGH – we’ve got a lot of work to do to prep for the 6 Music Festival as it’s one thing to do it in the studio, but it’s another thing to do it live. We’ve decided to work with the London Contemporary Orchestra on the performance but as they’re all incredibly versatile musicians, we’ll figure it out!”

Young Fathers added: “A 6 Music stage has been given to us and the door of endless possibilities has been opened. Beyond anything else it will be a night to celebrate a wide mix of folk coming together. GERONIMO!!”

Advertisement

Gossip, who will be performing new tracks at the event, said: “We’re so excited – Manchester is going to be the first to hear our new record live! Such a special crowd, we’ve missed you so much and can’t wait to be back!”

“It’s fantastic to see the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival returning to Greater Manchester this year,” Andy Burham, the Mayor for Greater Manchester, said. “We’re immensely proud of our musical heritage, but also the phenomenal depth of talent and the exciting independent scene across our city-region right now. As BBC Radio 6 Music has always supported new and alternative artists, it’s a perfect fit for the festival to have its permanent home here for years to come.

“There’s so much new Greater Manchester music out there right now that deserves to be heard, which is why it’s so important to develop platforms for emerging artists. That’s precisely what we’ve been celebrating with the Mayor’s Artist of the Month on BBC Radio Manchester, and like BBC Radio 6 Music, we want to help those acts get on and reach new audiences.”

Other events across the city include a BBC Music Introducing night at Manchester’s Band On The Wall, and New Music Fix Live at YES.

Club nights will include Indie Forever at Band on the Wall and Rave Forever at Archive, Depot Mayfield Manchester in partnership with the Warehouse Project. There will also be Morning After Mix Live events on the Saturday and Sunday at RAMONA.

DJs playing across the city at the festival during the weekend include: Lolly Adefope, Space Afrika, 96 Back, Daphni, Lily Fontaine (English Teacher), Mary Anne Hobbs, I. JORDAN, Femi Koleoso (Ezra Collective), Amy Lamé, LCY, Mica Levi, Rainy Miller, Not Bad For A Girl, DJ Paulette, Emily Pilbeam, salute, DJ Seinfeld, Nathan Shepherd, Iceboy Violet, Yyre and Children of Zeus.

Check out the full line up for the 6 Music Festival 2024 below:

March 7

6 Music Festival at Victoria Warehouse Manchester from 6.30pm:

SHERELLE (DJ Set)

Hak Baker

Young Fathers (performing a unique collaboration with the Hulme and Moss Side based NIA community choir)

BBC Music Introducing at Band on the Wall from 7pm:

OneDa

Witch Fever

Porij

New Music Fix Live at YES from 10pm, featuring DJ sets from:

Yyre

Rainy Miller b2b LCY

Iceboy Violet b2b 96 Back

Space Afrika b2b Mica Levi

March 8

6 Music Festival at Victoria Warehouse Manchester from 6.30pm in celebration of International Women’s Day

AFRODEUTSCHE (DJ set)

CMAT

Gossip

Indie Forever club night at Band on the Wall from 9pm

Emily Pilbeam

Amy Lamé

Lily Fontaine (English Teacher)

Lolly Adefope

Nathan Shepherd (Good Future)

March 9

Jamz Supernova x Morning After Mix Live at Ramona, live on air from 1pm–4pm featuring DJ set from:

Children of Zeus (3pm-5pm)

BBC Introducing presents Open Decks at RAMONA from 5-8pm

6 Music Festival at Victoria Warehouse Manchester from 6.30pm

Mary Anne Hobbs + Anna Phoebe (DJ set from Mary Anne and Anna playing live violin and viola)

Jordan Rakei

The Smile and the London Contemporary Orchestra

Rave Forever at Archive, Depot Mayfield Manchester from 9pm with DJ sets from:

Not Bad For A Girl

DJ Paulette

I. JORDAN

Daphni

DJ Seinfeld b2b salute

March 10

Cerys Matthews x Morning After Mix Live at Ramona live on air from 10am – 1pm featuring DJ set from:

Femi Koleoso of Ezra Collective (12pm-2pm)