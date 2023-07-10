A new podcast has launched on BBC 6 Music, exploring the emergence and impact of Britpop.

Released today (July 10), The Rise And Fall Of Britpop is developed by Steve Lamacq and Jo Whiley, and explores how the genre first came into formation. Through the course of the series, the two hosts will also hold interviews with various musicians from across the scene, and delve into how the genre impacted both the music industry and UK pop culture.

It also arrives on what the BBC is describing as the 30th anniversary of the genre, and seeks to not only detail how it rose to prominence but also dive into the archives and share never-before-heard stories from those who understand it best.

“It’s easy to forget the environment Britpop landed in; The passing of power from Thatcher to Major, Britain embroiled in war and the Union Jack derided as a symbol of the far right. But in 1993 the UK started to turn Red, White, and Blue, as teenage bedrooms filled with posters of Suede, Statto and Sara Cox,” read the press release.

“[The podcast] gives presenters Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq the unique opportunity to tell some of the greatest stories in pop history,” it continues. “With the benefit of distance to re-evaluate a pivotal moment in British culture, as they look at the last hurrah for the music industry before it was changed forever by the emergence of the internet.”

The first four episodes of the eight-part series are available to stream now, with the latter half all set for release next Wednesday (July 19).

Episode one explores the emergence of the genre, with new interviews, previously unreleased archives to give a “warts and all look back at the genesis of the scene” and discovers “how these different elements collided to create the perfect conditions for a big bang which saw a new wave of British creativity spewed into existence.”

Follow-up episodes continue to see how the term Britpop came into existence, and sheds insight on how it rapidly gathered momentum over the ‘90s — creating the legacy it has today. Find out more information and check out the series here.

In other Britpop news, last weekend saw Blur perform two back-to-back shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. Featuring support from Self Esteem, Jockstrap and more, the two mammoth concerts come ahead of the band’s upcoming album ‘The Ballad Of Darren’, which is set for release on July 21.

In a five-star review of Saturday’s gig (July 8), NME praised Damon Albarn and co. for creating “​​a real sense of camaraderie” between the audience throughout the show.

“Albarn remains a top-tier frontman, making deadpan remarks and climbing into the audience while still allowing each of his bandmates their own moment in the spotlight,” it reads. “Coxon’s guitar skills are as masterful as ever, his voice unchanged since 1999 as he sings fan favourite ‘Coffee and TV’; James’ confident swagger is on full display as he plays the iconic bassline of ‘Girls & Boys’. Rowntree, meanwhile, pulls off a phenomenal solo in ‘Trimm Trabb’.”