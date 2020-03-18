The BBC have announced plans to broadcast “a celebration of Glastonbury” this summer following the confirmation that the 2020 festival will no longer take go ahead.

In a statement this morning (March 18), Michael and Emily Eavis told punters that shelving the 50th anniversary event was the only “viable option” amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

As fans and the wider music industry react to the cancellation, the BBC – who offer extensive coverage of the festival each year – have provided some comfort with their plans to bring the Worthy Farm bash to our homes regardless.

“We, along with the Eavis family, are saddened that understandably, the Glastonbury Festival can’t take place,” a statement from the Beeb’s Press Office reads.

“We are already looking forward to next year’s festival at Worthy Farm and will now look at providing our audiences with a celebration of Glastonbury in June.” You can see the post below.

Update on Glastonbury Festival.

Glastonbury 2020 was due to take place on June 24-28, with Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift booked to headline.

In today’s statement, the Eavis’s said of the cancellation: “Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only viable option.”

2020 will now serve as “an enforced fallow year” for Glastonbury Festival, while tickets purchased for this year will be carried over to 2021.

The news comes after the first full wave of acts was unveiled last week, which included the likes of Pet Shop Boys, Noel Gallagher and Robyn. At that point, organisers vowed to carry on in the hope that the virus crisis would improve.