BBC announces presenting and commentary line-up for Eurovision 2023

The BBC has announced its presenting and commentary line-up for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2023 competition will take place in Liverpool in May, who beat Glasgow to stage the contest on behalf of Ukraine after organisers deemed the country unable to host the event due to their ongoing war with Russia.

Now, a huge list of stars and broadcasters has been revealed to helm the UK’s coverage of its home contest across the final and semi-finals including Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, Timur Miroshnychenko, Sam Quek, Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills, Rylan and Claire Sweeney.

The semi-finals on May 9-11 will be presented by Ukranian singer Julia Sanina, Waddingham and Dixon, with the Grand Final hosted by Eurovision stalwart Norton alongside the three aforementioned presenters.

Norton said: “It’s no secret how much I adore Eurovision, I truly believe it’s the greatest show on earth and every year that I’m involved it’s a huge honour.

“This year is even more special and I personally feel a big responsibility to make our Ukrainian colleagues proud.

Alongside presenting the Grand Final to the world, I just couldn’t resist the opportunity to get back into the commentary box for those watching in the UK!”

Sanina added: “I am thrilled to present the Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals and Grand Final. I’m so excited to showcase Ukrainian culture and creativity, and to help put on a show to make my country proud. I can’t wait to get to Liverpool and meet the fans and the rest of the Eurovision family.”

Earlier this month, the stage design for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest was revealed. Designed by New York firm Yellow Studio, the stage design is meant to look like a wide hug enfolding the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The design connects the stage, performers, audience and green room as one structure, offering the contestants multiple performance locations. Per a press release, it is also designed to “demonstrate how music can transcend borders and bring people together as one unit”.

The city hosted the handover draw earlier this month, which determined which countries would be in which semi finals. Ukraine, the UK and the rest of the “big five” (France, Spain, Germany and Italy) will all go straight to the final. According to the BBC, tickets for the contest will go on sale at the end of the month, while the UK will choose its act in early March.

Meanwhile, in preparation to host the contest, Liverpool City Council has started looking for 500 “friendly” volunteers to help out. They will be stationed at the Tourist Information Centre, Eurovision Village and transport hubs in the run up to and including the main competition (May 9-13) and will help scan event tickets, meet and greet visitors and welcome artists to backstage areas in the Eurovision Village.