The BBC has announced a range of TV and radio specials about Stormzy as the grime star prepares to release his third studio album, ‘This Is What I Mean’.

The follow-up to the Croydon rapper’s 2019 record ‘Heavy Is The Head’ is due to arrive on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam. Lead single ‘Hide & Seek’ came out earlier this month.

Today (November 2), it’s been confirmed that a 45-minute TV programme titled A Stormzy Special will air on BBC One and iPlayer on November 15 at 10:40pm GMT.

Per a press release, the upcoming film sees Stormzy in conversation with 1Xtra and Radio 2 DJ Trevor Nelson and performing a live set from the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

“Stormzy sits down with Trevor Nelson for a candid chat where he opens up about making his third studio album, his extraordinary rise to fame, remarkable success and his growth both personally and professionally,” a listing reads.

“He will also perform three tracks from his long-awaited new album ‘This Is What I Mean’ plus two songs from his outstanding back catalogue.”

In a statement, Nelson said: “I first interviewed Stormzy in 2014 for his debut Live Lounge at 1Xtra and I haven’t interviewed him since then. When I met him he was the hottest new MC in the UK and now he has become a cultural icon.

“I’m really looking forward to hosting this show and to being able to chat to him once again.”

Additionally, Stormzy’s next song ‘Holy Spirit’ is set to premiere on BBC Radio 1 at 8:10am that same day. Both Radio 2 and 1Xtra’s breakfast shows, meanwhile, will broadcast performances that have been recorded exclusively for the BBC.

Later, Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Clara Amfo will air a never-before-heard interview with Stormzy plus the five tracks he played at Abbey Road.

Fans will also be able to access content that “charts Stormzy’s rise” through the ‘Artist Icons’ selection on BBC Sounds.

It comes after Stormzy recently appeared on the first episode of Louis Theroux‘s new BBC Two series, Louis Theroux Interviews….

In other news, Stormzy has said that he’s written a song that is worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One.