BBC apologise after song with racial slur played during Cerys Matthews’ 6 Music show

The singer quickly apologised for the gaffe.

By Nick Reilly
Cerys Matthews has apologised for the gaffe (Picture: Getty)

BBC Radio 6 Music has apologised after a song including a racial slur was played on air during Cerys Matthews’ radio show yesterday.

The former Catatonia singer hosts the morning slot every Sunday and played a cover of ‘The Mississippi Shore’ by Scottish singer Thomas Fraser during yesterday’s broadcast.

But the track soon faced criticism after listeners noticed that a racial slur is heard in one lyric.

The controversial section states: “I can hear them d*****s singing. I can hear the guitars playing.”

Responding to the complaints from listeners, Cerys said on Twitter: “Checking now-it shouldn’t have passed through of course. It’s a huge priority for me. Thanks for heads up”

In a follow-up tweet, she said she was trying to have the song redacted from the show, writing: “It shouldn’t have got through. Trying to redact it now xx.”

Fraser was born on the Isle of Burra, and Matthews said when introducing the track: “Shall we take a trip, virtually anyway, to the Isle of Burra and it’ll be around 1940s and 1950s and we’ll be sitting on our in our croft after a busy day working the land or fishing.”

A statement from BBC Radio 6 said: “Unfortunately an unedited version of this song containing an offensive term was broadcast in error on 6 Music.

“We apologise for any offence caused and will work to ensure this does not happen again.”

