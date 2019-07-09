BBC appoint first Controller Of Pop Music

There's also a new man in charge of BBC Sounds

The BBC has appointed a new Controller Of Pop Music for the first time.

Lorna Clarke will take on the new role, which has been announced today (July 9) along with a new Controller Of BBC Sounds, which will be Jonathan Wall.

Mohit Bakaya, meanwhile, is the next Controller of Radio 4.

Speaking of the news, James Purnell, Director of Radio and Education at the BBC, said: “For many of us, radio is a constant companion. It’s also a source of truth and but also sometimes of wonder. With these appointments, we will have a team that works even more closely to continue to love our radio stations and grow BBC Sounds.

“Working together, BBC radio can make a difference – to the ideas we debate, the music we love, the way we understand each other. All three of the new Controllers talked about how they will empower their new teams, and I look forward to working with them to maximise the creativity of everyone who works with us for the benefit of our millions of listeners.”

The new Controller Of Pop Music will cover the network’s pop radio stations – Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra, Radio 2, Radio 6 Music, Asian Network – and other music output.

Lorna Clarke said: “My career has been defined by music, and as a music lover I want the BBC to continue to bring the world of music even closer to our listeners. These are exciting times for the BBC and the music industry globally, where change is affecting us all at a rapid pace. I am really looking forward to working with the industry and our partners to continue delivering amazing music for our audiences.”

Jonathan Wall, the first Controller of BBC Sounds, added: “BBC Sounds, alongside iPlayer, will help make the BBC thrive and it’s a privilege to get the chance to lead so many talented people who want to make sure we reach as many listeners as possible with our brilliant radio, music and podcasts. I can’t wait to get started.”

Lorna Clarke, the first Controller Of Pop Music, will start in September, while Jonathan Wall and Mohit Bakaya will begin their new roles next month.