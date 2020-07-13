BBC Children In Need has pledged to match Stormzy‘s recent £10 million donation to fight racial inequality in the UK.

Last month, the rapper announced the cash injection over 10 years to “organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform and Black empowerment within the UK”.

He added that, despite the 10-year time frame , this action will form part of a “lifetime commitment” to supporting these causes, both financially and otherwise.

Now, the BBC charity has announced it will donate the same amount of money over the same time frame and work with Radio 1Xtra to develop young black talent in the media.

Today we’re pleased to announce we will be matching Stormzy’s £10M pledge with new funding to benefit young Black lives in the UK, in partnership with BBC @1Xtra More → https://t.co/QEMf09vETE pic.twitter.com/AmGPYN6juQ — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) July 13, 2020

The donation will also be used to help young business owners and offer skills to help boost employability.

Kenny Imafidon, trustee of BBC Children in Need, told the BBC: “I can speak for the entire Board of Trustees and all the staff at BBC Children in Need when I say, we were really inspired by Stormzy’s pledge.

“I am excited about this new fund and I truly believe that this is the beginning of greater things to come, as we continue on our mission to support children and young people most in need.”

Stormzy has also urged others to join in pledging funds to fight racial inequality.

