BBC launches inquiry into Tim Westwood sexual assault allegations

After receiving the results of an internal review, independent director Sir Nicholas Serota told BBC News: “New allegations and issues are emerging as time passes and more people are prepared to come forward. For this reason the work must continue.

“In light of the BBC’s internal review, I believe that there may have been occasions in the past when the BBC should have further explored issues that were being raised.”

The inquiry is set to last six months and the BBC wants to include Westwood’s other employers, MTV and Global – owner of Capital Xtra, which the DJ joined after leaving the corporation.

It will also examine whether concerns about his behaviour were a factor in his departure from the BBC in 2013.

At the end of April, sexual assault allegations were made against the former Radio 1 DJ by multiple women, leading him to step down from his Capital Xtra radio show.

Westwood was accused of opportunistic and predatory sexual behaviour as well as instances of unwanted touching in incidents that are said to have occurred between 1992 and 2017. The accusations came to light in a joint investigation from The Guardian and BBC News, published on April 26.

Further allegations were raised by a woman who says they had sex several times starting when she was 14. Westwood denies all allegations.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.