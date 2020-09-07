2020 Mercury Prize winner to be announced live on ‘The One Show’

BBC Music has announced plans for a series of special shows across its network to mark the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize.

The annual awards show, which honours the best in British music of the last 12 months, will not go ahead as normal given the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, this year’s Mercury Prize winner will be announced live on The One Show on September 24. The programme will also feature the first interview with the winning artist.

The BBC’s Mercury Prize coverage will begin before that on September 21, when Tom Ravenscroft will begin filling in for Marc Riley on Radio 6 Music.

Across the week, he will share previously recorded performances from the shortlisted artists. The series will kick off with a BBC Prom, performed by Laura Marling and 12 Ensemble, recorded at the Royal Albert Hall last night (September 6).

6 Music’s Album Of The Day slot will also highlight previous winners of the Mercury Prize, including Young Fathers, Roni Size and PJ Harvey.

On September 23, when BBC Four will broadcast Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020: Album Of The Year. The show will feature new and archive performances from all 12 nominees, including some that were specially filmed in adherence with social distancing regulations in independent venues in Brighton, Gateshead and London.

Finally, on September 25, a special edition of Later… with Jools Holland will be aired on BBC Two, kicking off a new series of the long-running show. The episode will see the host in conversation with the 2020 Mercury Prize winner.

In a press release, Lorna Clarke, Controller, BBC Pop, said: “The 2020 Mercury Prize is a great moment for us to give a platform to twelve of the most exciting acts in British music. As the annual awards show is unable to take place this year, the BBC will be celebrating these incredible acts across the week on TV, radio and online, including an exclusive announcement of the winner on The One Show on BBC One and a Later with Jools Holland special on BBC Two.”

The shortlist for the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize was announced in July and features the likes of Stormzy, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Kano, Laura Marling, Porridge Radio and more. This year’s judging panel includes Anna Calvi, Jorja Smith, Gaz Coombes, Annie Mac and more.

The 2019 Mercury Prize was won by Dave for his album ‘Psychodrama’, while Wolf Alice took home the award in 2018 for their second album ‘Visions Of A Life’.