BBC Music announces broadcast plans for Glastonbury 2019

The beeb head back to Glasto...

BBC Music has announced details of their forthcoming coverage for Glastonbury 2019.

Ahead of the festival’s return at the end of June, it’s been confirmed that viewers and listeners will be able to experience extensive festival coverage on BBC iPlayer and listen on BBC Sounds.

The newly launched app will also play host to BBC Radio Glastonbury too – allowing listeners to hear live programmes from Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, 5 Live and 6 Music on site at Worthy Farm, alongside a selection of BBC Sounds music mixes.

“BBC Music is delighted to be returning to Glastonbury this year – giving audiences such a wide range of ways to watch and listen to the best of the festival, whether they’re at home or on the move,” said James Stirling, Head of BBC Music & BBC Music Introducing.

“Glastonbury 2019 on the BBC will see BBC Radio Glastonbury on BBC Sounds, over 30 hours of coverage on BBC TV and live broadcasts across Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, 6 Music and for the first time – 5 Live.

“There’ll also be over 100 performances from the main stages at Glastonbury available to view on BBC iPlayer – bringing all the variety of this world famous festival to audiences – whenever and wherever they want to tune in.”

Meanwhile, the TV coverage will see over 30 hours of performances being transmitted across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four. Presenters including Annie Mac, Clara Amfo, DJ Target, Edith Bowman, Gemma Cairney, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, James Ballardie, Jo Whiley, Laura Whitmore, Lauren Laverne, Mark Radcliffe, Sir Spyro, Steve Lamacq, Yasser and Zoe Ball will all be broadcasting from Worthy Farm, providing the highlights from all six main stages at the festival.

This comes as the likes of Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure prepare to take top billing on the festival’s Pyramid Stage. You can find the entire line-up for 2019 here.