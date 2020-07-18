Watch BBC Philharmonic’s classical lockdown cover of Oasis’ ‘She’s Electric’

The BBC Philharmonic have recorded a lockdown cover of Oasis‘ ‘She’s Electric’ – listen to it below.

Put together as part of a ‘Great Northern Playlist’, the orchestra has covered 10 classic songs by artists from the north for 10 local BBC radio stations.

Songs on the playlist include Soft Cell‘s ‘Tainted Love’, Frankie Goes To Hollywood‘s ‘Relax’, Chris Rea‘s ‘On The Beach’, and ‘Calling All The Heroes’ by It Bites.

Sharing the orchestra’s lockdown cover of Oasis’ ‘She’s Electric’, taken from the band’s 1995 album ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’, BBC Radio Manchester wrote: “The incredible @BBCPhilharmonic, playing a classic @oasis tune.”

They added: “What do you think, @liamgallagher?”

Earlier this week, Aussie pop-punk band Yours Truly took to triple j‘s ‘Like A Version’ studio to perform a rendition of Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ was originally released in 1995 as the fifth single from the Manchester band’s seminal second studio album ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’

In addition to the cover, Yours Truly performed their original song ‘Composure’, taken from their forthcoming debut album ‘Self Care’.

Meanwhile, one of Cornwall’s most famous recording studios where the likes of Oasis and Muse recorded their acclaimed debut albums is up for sale.

Sawmills Studios, in Golant, near Fowey, is being sold for over £2.25million by Exeter agents Strutt and Parker.

As reported on Cornwall Live, it’s the first time the building has come up for sale in over 50 years.