BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts announces that she’s cancer-free

BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has revealed that she has been given the all-clear following eight months of treatment for bowel cancer.

Roberts first shared the news of her diagnosis back in October, saying that the outlook was “positive”.

She then returned to work hosting the Radio 1 Weekend Breakfast Show the following month, telling listeners that she “owed [the NHS] my life”.

Advertisement

Posting on Instagram on Monday (June 27), Roberts said that she has now been given the all-clear and hailed the moment as “the day I’ve been waiting for”.

“Hearing the words ‘you’re free of cancer’ absolutely took my breath away,” she wrote. “I keep replaying it in my mind. It was the most beautiful sound I think I’ve ever heard. Even though I was praying Dr Khan would say that to me I don’t think my head let me believe it until I heard it.

“Everything we’ve been through seems to be swirling around in my body and life feels a bit surreal at the moment… BUT I AM SO GRATEFUL! I am counting my blessings.”

Roberts continued by saying that she was also “in awe of anyone dealing with cancer”.

“The courage, the strength, the determination… and at times, the humour you have shown has been nothing short of super human,” she wrote. “You’ve inspired me and given me the fire to never give up. You’re warriors and it’s thanks to seeing you being so strong that’s kept me going. Feel the fear and do it anyway. Sometimes it took me all my strength just to get out of bed and face the day but I still did it. Every day I made sure I did something to do a huge f*ck you to cancer. It’s taken too many of us. I didn’t know what fate had in store for me but I knew I’d never stop trying.

Advertisement

“Thank you to my family, my friends, everyone who’s taken time to message me, send love or positive thoughts. You’ve kept me going and helped me slay this beast. That’s one thing Dr Khan said to me. Your mind can go to dark places when dealing with cancer but that’s the one thing I knew I had control over. My body might have been dying – it’s still so sore now – but there was no way I was letting it destroy my spirit.

“If anything it’s made me happier than I’ve ever been. Going through the darkness has given me the light. It’s transformed me, given me my little stoma Audrey, brought amazing people into my life and it’s time now for me to start really living.”

Praising both the doctor who treated her and the NHS, Roberts added: “Thank you to Dr Kahn, his team and the whole of the NHS. You are angels amongst us. Thank you for saving my life.”