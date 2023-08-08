BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free returns on air following suspension

BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free has returned to the radio station following her temporary suspension last week .

Free made a brief appearance on Charlie Hedges’ Dance Anthems Ibiza show on Sunday (July 30) but was cut off for expressing her dislike of a song that was playing.

After being introduced on Hedges’s show, Free commented on the song Hedges was playing, sharing that she hated it. She began to further criticise the song, leading Hedges to turn down her mic. “Sorry, I’m taking your mic down,” Hedges announced. “It’s my show, Arielle, have some respect, please.”

Advertisement

The presenter was then off-air for the rest of the week. In a statement, BBC Radio 1 said: “Whilst we would not comment on individual matters, we have strict codes of behaviour for staff and presenters, and any breaches are taken extremely seriously.”

Free took to her Instagram account today (August 8) to announce that she was back on air following her week-long hiatus. She did not address the incident.

She shared old school photo of herself with a caption that read: “Tonight on your radio its all things chilled in the run up to tomorrows Scottish Highers, advanced highers and national 5’s exam results. A time I remember all too well.”

It continued: “The track selection tonight is designed to help take your mind away from how ever you may be feeling right now. So expect some soul soothers, mood boosters and loads more yumminess. Two whole hours of one big musical hug.”

Fans took to the comment section to share their excitement of Free’s return. One user said: “Arielle’s barn Arielle’s rules. Glad you are back,” while another shared: “Scottish banter clearly goes over people’s heeds…glad your back on the air.”

Advertisement

Free has worked at Radio 1 since 2019 and is one of the station’s main dance DJs. She has also co-hosted the official Love Island podcast, Love Island: The Morning After.