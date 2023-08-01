BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free taken off air after disapproving of another DJ’s choice of music

BBC Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free has been taken off air after clashing with her colleague over the choice of music during a live broadcast in Ibiza.

Free made a brief appearance on Charlie Hedges’ Dance Anthems Ibiza show on Sunday (July 30) but was cut off for saying she didn’t like a song he was playing.

After she was introducted, she told Hedges, who was playing ‘My Barn, My Rules’ by Stream MCR-T and horsegiirL: “Can I be honest with you Charlie? I expected better of you. I don’t like this song…I hate it.” As she began to further criticise the song’s lyrics, Hedges turned her mic down. Overall, she was on air for less than a minute.

“Sorry, I’m taking your mic down,” Hedges announced. “It’s my show, Arielle, have some respect, please.”

Not Arielle Free being taken off air because of this pic.twitter.com/Z4WOgZaMUT — Lewis Green (@lewistgreen) August 1, 2023

Various reports have claimed Free will remain off-air for the rest of the week while the incident is investigated.

In a statement, BBC Radio 1 said: “Whilst we would not comment on individual matters, we have strict codes of behaviour for staff and presenters, and any breaches are taken extremely seriously.”

Free has worked at Radio 1 since 2019 and is one of the station’s main dance DJs. She has also co-hosted the official Love Island podcast, Love Island: The Morning After.

Hedges has not publicly commented on the incident.