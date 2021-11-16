BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend announces return for 2022

Radio 1’s Big Weekend will return in 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic forced a two-year break.

The annual event, which was held virtually in 2020 and 2021, is due to descend on the War Memorial Park in Coventry for three days of live music between May 27-29. Seventy-thousand free tickets will be available to fans at a later date.

Coventry is the UK’s city of culture for 2021, having been awarded the title in 2017.

“We can’t wait to kick off festival season IRL again,” read Radio 1’s announcement tweet this morning (November 16).

Aled Haydn Jones, Head Of Radio 1, said: “We can’t wait to bring some of the biggest artists on the planet along with us when we head to Coventry in May (via the BBC).

“Radio 1’s Big Weekend always kicks off the UK’s festival season in style, so we’re delighted to be bringing it back to the field again for 2022. We’ve got some incredibly exciting ideas in the pipeline for the event this time around.”

✨ Big Weekend is back and we're heading to Coventry! ✨ Get ready for three days of live music from 27th – 29th May 2022 in War Memorial Park. We can't wait to kick off festival season irl again 💞 pic.twitter.com/0KAIfAIWkg — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 16, 2021

Greg James added: “It’s our favourite thing to do at Radio 1, to pack up the studio and take it to a new location and invite some of the world’s biggest artists.”

Line-up details for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 are yet to emerge.

The 2019 edition of Big Weekend took place in Middlesbrough, with performances coming from Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, The 1975, Foals, Vampire Weekend and more.

Back in May, Radio 1 broadcast a ‘Big Weekend Of Live Music’ in lieu of its usual festival. The likes of Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Wolf Alice recorded special sets for the online event, which were then streamed across BBC Radio 1, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.