BBC Radio 1Xtra launches Rave Show championing Black dance music culture

A weekly radio programme dedicated to showcasing Black dance music culture has been launched on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

The show will air on the station every Friday from 7pm until 9pm and will cover genres including house, jungle, drum’n’bass, amapiano, UK garage and more.

Jeremiah Asiamah will present the show, having previously fronted 1Xtra’s Get Lit Mix, which will now continue as part of the Rave Show, kicking off each week at 8.30pm.

Advertisement

The British-Ghanaian DJ originally emerged as a broadcaster via Brixton-based online station Reprezent Radio.

NEW SHOW ON @1Xtra TONIGHT FROM 7PM! OUR FIRST OFFICIAL HOME FOR BLACK ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC 🥺❤️ GARAGE > HOUSE > AFRO TECH > JUNGLE > AMAPIANO & SO MUCH! IT'S CALLED THE 1XTRA RAVE SHOW 😁👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/QZ5XdpYSfe — Jeremiah Asiamah (@JeremiahAsiamah) January 13, 2023

You can listen to the first edition of 1Xtra’s Rave Show, which aired last Friday (January 13) here, and tune into the next instalment tomorrow (January 20).

The news comes as the BBC reassesses its programming schedule, including deciding whether to scrap or vastly slim down BBC Introducing, its scheme that supports up-and-coming musical talent.

A group of music organisations have shared their “grave concerns” with the BBC over the matter, writing to the BBC’s chairman, Richard Sharp, to ask for assurance that BBC Introducing would be protected amid cuts to local stations.

Last week (January 13), BBC Local radio presenters took to Twitter to announce that there may be some significant changes made to BBC Introducing programming.

Advertisement

Proposals seen by the presenters suggest that, if approved, 21 of the network’s individual local radio shows across England and the Channel Islands may either merge or cease to exist entirely, and the rest of support for artists may be shifted online.

The BBC Introducing platform has helped to launch the careers of artists including George Ezra, Ed Sheeran and Florence + The Machine.

Those writing the letter – including including Mark Davyd, CEO of the Music Venue Trust, Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE and the CEO of the Association of Independent Music, Silvia Montello – said BBC Introducing plays a “vital role” in supporting new musical talent in the UK.

In an in-depth report, NME spoke to some of the presenters who championed acts under the ‘Introducing’ banner, including BBC Radio London presenter Jess Iszatt.

Iszatt, who was an early supporter of both Loyle Carner and Celeste on her weekly show, said: “We worry that artists, listeners and anyone else who benefits from BBC Introducing as a new music platform will not realise what’s happened until it is too late. Regionalising shows is just one step towards getting rid of them completely, and therefore cutting off a vital platform for new artists to get their music heard.”

In a statement provided to NME, a BBC spokesperson said: “Our new local radio schedules will be announced in due course but they will not compromise the essence of BBC Introducing. We‘re committed to maintaining dedicated support for discovering and sharing the work of new talent at each of our 39 local radio stations. Local radio will continue to celebrate local artists and be an entry point for talent.

“We need to acknowledge the changing listening habits of audiences and the intention is to reach even more people. Every local radio station has a place on BBC Sounds which has a fixed Introducing slot featuring prominently with more content than radio schedules could ever accommodate. We also regularly feature Introducing tracks and artists on breakfast shows and that will continue too.”