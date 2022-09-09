BBC Radio 2 cancel Live In Leeds event following Queen’s death

BBC Radio 2 have announced that their Live In Leeds concert event, due to take place this month, has been cancelled following the death of the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, bringing an end to her 70-year reign.

Since the news broke, music events including the 2022 Mercury Prize and major sporting fixtures have been cancelled out of respect.

Now, Radio 2 have shared a statement to confirm that their Live In Leeds event, which was due to take place across next weekend (September 17-18) at Temple Newsam Park and feature performances from The event was set to take place at Leeds’ Temple Newsam Park and be headlined by Robbie Williams, has now been cancelled.

A statement said: “Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect, BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds will now not take place on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September.

“Ticket holders will be issued with refunds via the ticketing provider.”

Some news regarding Radio 2 Live in Leeds. pic.twitter.com/Iv8jyIs8nb — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) September 9, 2022

Alongside Williams on the line-up at Live In Leeds were set to be George Ezra, Kaiser Chiefs, Nile Rodgers & Chic and more.

Williams was set to top the bill on the Sunday (September 18) accompanied by the 56-piece BBC Concert Orchestra. Williams’ former Take That bandmate Mark Owen was also set to deliver a solo show on the main stage earlier that same day. Howard Donald, meanwhile, planned to join Radio 2 presenters to perform a set in the Radio 2 Live DJ Tent.

Since the Queen’s death was announced, tributes began pouring in online for the long-reigning monarch. In his tribute, Elton John wrote: “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.”

The singer also took time at his Toronto gig last night to share a further tribute, telling the crowd: “Today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around — I’ve been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth.”