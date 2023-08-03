BBC Radio 2 loses a million listeners since departure of Ken Bruce

BBC Radio 2 has lost a million listeners in its first quarter, following the departure of longtime host Ken Bruce.

The figures were shared by radio industry body Rajar, and reveal that figures for the BBC radio station have dropped significantly since Bruce left his position on Radio 2 to join Greatest Hits Radio.

According to the report, following his departure from the radio show – which was the most popular radio programme in the UK – in March, the station has seen listeners drop by more than a million between April and June.

In his new role, Bruce has also been reported as attracting just under three million listeners to his Greatest Hits Radio mid-morning show; around 1.25million more than seen under the show’s previous host, Mark Goodier.

These figures, while an increase for the programme, still remain significantly less than what he originally attracted on Radio 2.

Following his departure, the Radio 2 show was hosted temporarily by Gary Davies for several weeks, until Vernon Kay took over the role as Bruce’s permanent replacement on May 15.

While the latest figures mark a loss of approximately seven per cent from the station’s previous quarter, BBC News highlights that Kay joined the programme mid-way through the audience measuring period, launched by Rajar. This means that the industry will be unable to see an accurate representation of his figures until the next quarter.

Other figures reported showed that while most stations saw a decline in listeners, BBC Radio 1 saw an increase this quarter – bringing its listeners up to 7.7million. Additionally, Zoe Ball saw her listeners drop by 533,000, although her Radio 2 show remains the most popular Breakfast show in the UK with 6.7million listeners.

“Radio 2 remains the UK’s most popular radio station with 13.5 million loyal listeners who tune in each week to the best music from the past seven decades, presented by some of the country’s most loved presenters,” said station boss Helen Thomas of the recently released figures (via BBC News).

“Congratulations to the brilliant Zoe Ball who continues to host the most listened to Breakfast Show in the country.”

Bruce also commented on the recent statistics, saying: “I’ve always said that it’s not really about the numbers and it’s not, for me at least, but I’m delighted to hear today’s news for the team here at my new home.”

Last week (July 27) it was reported that the host would also be set to host a new spin-off station for Greatest Hits Radio, dedicated to music from the ’60s. Elsewhere, Bruce launched a new TV adaptation of his radio quiz PopMaster.

In other radio news, it was reported on Tuesday (August 1), that BBC Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free was taken off air after clashing with her colleague over the choice of music.

The moment occurred during a live broadcast in Ibiza, when she told Charlie Hedges, who was playing ‘My Barn, My Rules’ by Stream MCR-T and horsegiirL: “Can I be honest with you Charlie? I expected better of you. I don’t like this song…I hate it.”

As she began to further criticise the song’s lyrics, Hedges turned her mic down. Overall, she was on air for less than a minute.