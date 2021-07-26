BBC Radio 6 Music announces 6 Music Stage at All Points East 2021

BBC Radio 6 Music has partnered with All Points East Festival, with the former hosting the 6 Music Stage at this year’s festival.

All Points East is set to return from August 27-30 at Victoria Park in London, with the likes of Foals, Jamie xx and Jorja Smith headlining.

READ MORE: 10 brilliant UK festivals to look forward to this summer

The 6 Music Stage will operate across the festival weekend, with highlights from the stage set to be broadcast on 6 Music and BBC Sounds.

Advertisement

6 Music presenters Tom Ravenscroft, Gilles Peterson and Mary Anne Hobbs will each curate a day on the stage, with the likes of Daphni, Shy FX and Octo Octa all set to perform. You can see the full line-up for the stage below.

“I’m absolutely stoked to have been asked to curate Friday’s 6 Music stage at this year’s All Points East,” Ravenscroft said in a statement. “It’s such a treat to be able to invite along so many of my favourite artists. I mean, look at that line-up! It’s insane!”

Peterson added that “it’s so great to have festivals back and to be able to put together such a diverse line-up for the 6 Music stage at APE,” while Hobbs said: “It’s such a joy to present the ‘All Queens’ line-up at All Points East ’21. Six of the most thrilling female DJs standing shoulder-to-shoulder, and playing right across the rich spectrum of electronic music.”

You can find out more information about All Points East 2021, as well as tickets, here.

Advertisement

All Points East confirmed recently that attendees at this year’s event will need to provide proof of their COVID-19 status in order to gain access to the festival.