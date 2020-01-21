The Big Moon, Bombay Bicycle Club and Michael Kiwanuka lead BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 line-up

The Big Moon, Bombay Bicycle Club and Michael Kiwanuka are among the leading names to be confirmed for the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020.

The radio station will hold its annual event in Camden, London from Friday March 6 to Sunday March 8.

The Big Moon, Michael Kiwanuka, Mike Skinner, Róisín Murphy, Kate Tempest, Bombay Bicycle Club, Sports Team and KOKOROKO will headline across the weekend, with Dingwalls, the Electric Ballroom, FEST Camden and The Roundhouse among the venues which will play host to the packed bill of live music.

You can see the full line-up for the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 below.

The likes of black midi, Brittany Howard, EOB — Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien, who will be performing his debut European show at the festival — Squid and Ghostpoet will also play. Q&A sessions, DJ sets and much more has also been promised across the weekend.

On the Sunday (March 8), the festival will celebrate International Women’s Day with an all-female line-up at the Roundhouse, with Kate Tempest, Kim Gordon, Anna Meredith, Jehnny Beth and Nadine Shah all set to play.

Tickets to the numerous shows will go on sale this Friday (January 24) at 10am. You can find out more information about the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 here.