BBC Radio One Big Weekend 2024 line-up: RAYE, Charli XCX, The Last Dinner Party lead new additions

More acts have been added to the line-up for BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend 2024, with RAYE, Charli XCX and The Last Dinner Party leading the way.

This year’s edition of the festival is set to run between Friday, May 24 and Sunday, May 26, and will be held at Stockwood Park in Luton.

Yesterday (March 18), the first run of artists, set to perform on the opening night, was revealed, and now organisers have also shared those lined up for the Saturday slots.

RAYE has been announced as headlining the Main Stage on the night – following on from her record-breaking number of wins at the BRITs earlier this month – while pop icon Charli XCX will be headlining the New Music Stage. The slot comes ahead of her announcing details of her new album ‘Brat’, and dropping the huge lead single ‘Von Dutch’.

Others set to perform on the Main Stage on Saturday include Aitch, Griff, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Mabel and Joel Corry, while BRIT Rising Star winners and former NME cover stars The Last Dinner Party will be performing at the New Music Stage.

Both The Last Dinner Party and Charli XCX will be joined by Alfie Templeman, Caity Baser, Cat Burns, Dylan, Tems and Shygirl,

Tickets, priced at £29.50 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket), will go on sale at 5pm GMT on Thursday (March 21) and can be purchased here. Further acts are set to be announced shortly.

“It’s set to be one of our very best Big Weekends ever. The line-up is a celebration of some of the biggest artists we’ve supported for years alongside the most exciting new ones on the planet. It’s my favourite line-up for years,” said Greg James of the new line-up.

“I can’t wait to see 100,000 people turn up to Stockwood Park to experience the full Radio 1 circus – hosted by your favourite clowns (The DJs).”

For the first time, 2024 will see all four stages – Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1’s Future Sounds, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing – running across all three days.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Chase & Status, Becky Hill and Rudimental would be leading the opening day of the festival, and it would also see performances from the likes of Ella Henderson, Diplo, Eric Prydz, Kenya Grace, Sonny Fodera and more.

Ahead of this year’s instalment, BBC Radio 1 said that they were “working closely with Luton Council to ensure that Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 is a safe and secure environment for all those attending the festival”.