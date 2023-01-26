BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend 2023 location announced

BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend is set to return to Dundee in 2023, according to reports.

Last year, the festival headed to Coventry with a huge line-up including headliner Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender, George Ezra, Lorde, Fontaines D.C. and Sigrid.

From May 26-28 this year, the event will take place in Dundee for a second time, as reported by The Courier.

After hosting the event in 2006, the Scottish city was once again set to play host to the Big Weekend in 2020, before that edition was cancelled due to COVID.

After the event unexpectedly went to Coventry instead in 2022 after a two year pandemic-enforced break, the festival will come to the city’s Camperdown Park this summer.

No official confirmation or line-up details have yet been revealed for BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend 2023.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The 2019 edition took place in Middlesbrough, with sets coming from Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, The 1975 and more.

For the 2021 event, Radio 1 broadcasted a ‘Big Weekend Of Live Music’ in lieu of its usual festival. The likes of Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Wolf Alice recorded special sets for the online event, which were then streamed across BBC Radio 1, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

A host of new and emerging acts, including the likes of Enny, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Kynsy, also recorded remote live performances for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2021.