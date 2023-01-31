BBC reveals Eurovision 2023 slogan and visual identity

Eurovision has revealed its new slogan and visual identity for this year’s competition.

The 2023 edition of the annual song contest is due to take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday, May 13. This year, the UK is staging Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine due to the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra previously said they were “pleased” that Liverpool would be staging the event, explaining: “We know that the people of Liverpool will be warm hosts and the organisers will be able to add a real Ukrainian flavour to Eurovision 2023 in this city.”

Today (January 31), the BBC has announced that the slogan for this year’s competition is ‘United By Music‘, which reflects the power music has to bring people together.

“The new slogan demonstrates the unique partnership between the UK, Ukraine and host city Liverpool to bring the 2023 Contest to audiences across the globe and the incredible power of music to bring communities together,” a statement reads.

“It also reflects the very origins of the contest, developed to bring Europe closer together through a shared TV experience across different countries.”

Here’s your first look at the theme art for #Eurovision2023 💙💛https://t.co/oKx0ysKbK3 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) January 31, 2023

The wider visual identity for the 2023 contest was designed through creative partnership between UK agency Superunion and Ukraine studio Starlight Creative.

“With over 160 million viewers watching last year, the look of the vibrant, wider identity celebrates this shared cultural experience as ‘millions of hearts beat as one’,” a press release adds.

“Inspired by the Ukrainian and UK flags, the colours used are designed to reflect the joy and diversity of the contest.”

The featured typeface, meanwhile, is called ‘Penny Lane’ – inspired by the 20th-century cast-iron signs displaying Liverpool street names and a nod to the city’s rich musical heritage.

The new branding will first be seen by viewers during the ‘handover and allocation draw’ programme tonight (January 31), which is being presented by Rylan and AJ Odudu. You can tune in from 7pm GMT on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Additionally, Liverpool’s St George’s Hall and the ‘Liverpool’ sign at Liverpool ONE are set to be dressed in the brand this week before it’s rolled out wider across the city in April ahead of the main Eurovision event.

Martin Green CBE, Managing Director, Eurovision Song Contest 2023, BBC, said: “The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be a truly special event and the creative look is a big part of creating that magic.

“This year’s identity sums up perfectly the amazing partnerships across the Contest and more importantly the power of music to bring people together across the world.”

Superunion’s Executive Creative Director, Stuart Radford and Creative Director, Katherina Tudball, added: “We are thrilled to create the 67th Eurovision Song Contest visual identity in partnership with Ukrainian agency, Starlight, and the BBC.

“For this year’s theme, ‘United By Music’, our solution was inspired by research showing that when experiencing live music together, human hearts synchronise to beat in unison. This insight led to the creative concept of 160 million hearts beating as one, an idea that captures the universal spirit of Eurovision.”

Olena Martynova, CEO, Starlight Creative, commented: “Creativity and music both have the power to unite and inspire. We are so proud to be part of the creative concept for such an important musical event when more than ever, we need to come together as a global community.

“For Starlight, it is an opportunity to represent Ukraine on an international stage, showcase our creative and musical ability, and create something that honours our strength and the power of unity.”

In other news, the Eurovision Song Contest has announced major voting changes for 2023.