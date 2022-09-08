BBC team up with TaP Music again to select Eurovision 2023 entrant

The BBC will be teaming up with TaP Music once again to find the UK’s entrant for Eurovision 2023.

This follows their success with last year’s entrant Sam Ryder, who finished in second place, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.

Ryder was personally chosen by the management firm and gave the United Kingdom its best Eurovision result since 1998. The track is also the highest-charting UK entry in over a quarter of a century (it peaked at Number Two, per the Official Charts Company).

Advertisement

The UK will stage the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 on behalf of this year’s winning country Ukraine (Kalush Orchestra clinched victory at the event in May with their track ‘Stefania’).

Confirming the news of the partnership, the BBC said: “For the 2023 Contest the BBC and BBC Studios will once again be collaborating with TaP Music, the global management and music publishing company behind some of the world’s most successful pop artists, such as Lana del Rey, Ellie Goulding, London Grammar, Dermot Kennedy and Mabel in order to choose a song and act that will represent the United Kingdom.”

The shortlist of the seven potential host cities was announced last month and includes Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

Per the BBC, the selection process was heavily weighted towards the cities proving past experience in hosting major international events, as well as being able to demonstrate their ability to stage a celebration of contemporary music.

The seven shortlisted cities will now enter a second and final stage in the process, through which they’ll be asked to provide further details on their plans.

Advertisement

A winner will be chosen by the BBC in conjunction with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), and the successful city will be announced in the autumn.

In other news, Sam Ryder announced details of his debut studio album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’ earlier this week. The album is due to be released on November 18 via Parlophone. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.